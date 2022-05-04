Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Marathon Capital Management

Marathon Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Shares of PM traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.56. 3,559,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,483,249. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.42. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $155.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.51%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

