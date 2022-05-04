Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 385,000 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the March 31st total of 294,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 154.0 days.

Piaggio & C. stock opened at 2.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 2.69. Piaggio & C. has a 52 week low of 2.40 and a 52 week high of 4.30.

Several analysts recently commented on PIAGF shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised Piaggio & C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Piaggio & C. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Piaggio & C. SpA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes two-wheeler and commercial motor vehicles. The company provides two-wheelers, including scooters, motorcycles, and mopeds, as well as related spare parts and accessories under the Piaggio, Vespa, Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, Gilera, Derbi, and Scarabeo brands.

