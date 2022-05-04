PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EMNT) Shares Sold by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EMNT – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,689 shares during the quarter. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF comprises about 2.0% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. AlphaMark Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.39% of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF worth $5,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF by 213.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 7,051 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF stock opened at $98.77 on Wednesday. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF has a 52 week low of $98.76 and a 52 week high of $100.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.88.

