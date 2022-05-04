PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EMNT) Shares Sold by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC trimmed its position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EMNT – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC owned about 0.33% of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF by 213.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 7,051 shares during the period.

Shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $98.83. The company had a trading volume of 9,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,534. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.88. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF has a 52-week low of $98.65 and a 52-week high of $100.73.

