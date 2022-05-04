Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 108.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 45,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 24.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 37,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 104.9% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 42.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 15,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 658,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,948,000 after acquiring an additional 19,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $22.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.50. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.21. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PINS shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Pinterest from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark started coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Pinterest from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.73.

In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 57,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,111,958.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 53,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $1,398,031.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 352,848 shares of company stock valued at $8,090,398. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

