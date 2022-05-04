Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,188 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 20,410 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $10,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capula Management Ltd grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 711.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 13,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,798 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,968 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PXD shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $213.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $252.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.47.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 4,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.19, for a total transaction of $1,196,705.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.37, for a total transaction of $117,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,502 shares of company stock worth $24,082,861. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $2.01 on Wednesday, reaching $245.71. 10,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,978. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $133.73 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The firm has a market cap of $59.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $243.06 and a 200-day moving average of $212.82.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.