Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Holdings Lifted by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,505,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 880,660 shares during the period. Plains All American Pipeline makes up about 5.5% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 7.38% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $490,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 200.2% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 7,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the period. 45.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAA traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,694,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,731,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.45. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This is a positive change from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.18%.

PAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

