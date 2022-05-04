pNetwork (PNT) Price Tops $0.44 on Exchanges

pNetwork (PNT) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 4th. During the last seven days, pNetwork has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One pNetwork coin can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001118 BTC on exchanges. pNetwork has a total market capitalization of $22.61 million and $3.17 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

pNetwork Profile

pNetwork (PNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 86,702,901 coins and its circulating supply is 51,872,445 coins. The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings . The official website for pNetwork is p.network

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling pNetwork

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

