PowerSchool (PWSC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect PowerSchool to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. PowerSchool has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.82 million. On average, analysts expect PowerSchool to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PWSC opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PowerSchool has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $36.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.09.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PWSC shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PWSC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,264,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,758,000 after purchasing an additional 500,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 830,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,671,000 after acquiring an additional 176,743 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PowerSchool by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 755,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,436,000 after purchasing an additional 103,086 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PowerSchool by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 33,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in PowerSchool by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 44,963 shares in the last quarter.

PowerSchool Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

