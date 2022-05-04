PPL (PPL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect PPL to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). PPL had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PPL to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.63. PPL has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently -41.88%.

PPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPL from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

