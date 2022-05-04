Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSRW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSRW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the March 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
PRSRW opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. Prospector Capital has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $1.09.
