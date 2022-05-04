Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Issues Earnings Results

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share.

Shares of PSA traded down $8.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $348.24. The stock had a trading volume of 19,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,667. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $269.55 and a 12 month high of $421.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $383.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $393,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Public Storage by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 741,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,683,000 after acquiring an additional 21,762 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $362.15.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

