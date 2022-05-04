Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.96 EPS

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 57.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS.

Public Storage stock traded down $9.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $347.36. 21,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,667. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $383.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.28. Public Storage has a one year low of $269.55 and a one year high of $421.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Public Storage by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.15.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

