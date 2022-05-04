PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Trading Down 4.5%

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.53 and last traded at $22.57. Approximately 22,042 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,003,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.64.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PUBM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PubMatic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.84.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $75.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PubMatic news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $245,929.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amar K. Goel sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $606,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,192 shares of company stock worth $3,471,400 over the last 90 days. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in PubMatic in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 37.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

