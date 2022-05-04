PureCycle Technologies (PCT) vs. Its Competitors Critical Analysis

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) is one of 20 public companies in the “Plastics materials & resins” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare PureCycle Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

PureCycle Technologies has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PureCycle Technologies’ peers have a beta of 1.96, suggesting that their average share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PureCycle Technologies and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PureCycle Technologies N/A -$77.50 million -7.81 PureCycle Technologies Competitors $14.40 billion $1.40 billion 29.60

PureCycle Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than PureCycle Technologies. PureCycle Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares PureCycle Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PureCycle Technologies N/A -21.91% -11.08% PureCycle Technologies Competitors 2.21% 15.60% 5.53%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.9% of PureCycle Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.0% of shares of all “Plastics materials & resins” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of PureCycle Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of shares of all “Plastics materials & resins” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PureCycle Technologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PureCycle Technologies 0 0 5 0 3.00 PureCycle Technologies Competitors 213 1086 1431 51 2.47

PureCycle Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 195.57%. As a group, “Plastics materials & resins” companies have a potential upside of 19.50%. Given PureCycle Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe PureCycle Technologies is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

PureCycle Technologies peers beat PureCycle Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About PureCycle Technologies (Get Rating)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

