Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Seagen Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Seagen in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.11) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.17). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Seagen’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.89) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.77 EPS.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $426.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.75 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SGEN. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, April 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $198.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.62.

Seagen stock opened at $131.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.88 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.73. Seagen has a fifty-two week low of $117.46 and a fifty-two week high of $192.79.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Seagen by 111.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Seagen during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Seagen by 2.1% in the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 39.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 8.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,524,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $2,385,508.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,801 shares of company stock worth $10,486,381 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

