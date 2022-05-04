Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Issued By SVB Leerink

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of DexCom in a research note issued on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.68. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.20). DexCom had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $452.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Guggenheim raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.82.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $395.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 191.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.05. DexCom has a one year low of $318.45 and a one year high of $659.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $456.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $498.52.

DexCom’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Friday, June 10th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, March 25th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, June 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in DexCom by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,374,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,275,020,000 after purchasing an additional 844,916 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $410,670,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,141,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 765.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 445,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $243,723,000 after purchasing an additional 394,204 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 49,142.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 355,040 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 354,319 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.94, for a total value of $109,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,584,874.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total value of $1,254,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,898 shares of company stock valued at $4,835,482 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

