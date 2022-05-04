Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Mattel, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Mattel in a research report issued on Sunday, May 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Mattel’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mattel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.34. Mattel has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Mattel had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 42.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,268,144.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $220,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Mattel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mattel by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Mattel by 54.8% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

