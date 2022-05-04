Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Methanex Co. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:MX)

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Methanex in a research note issued on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will earn $2.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.22. Raymond James currently has a “Hold” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.29 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Methanex to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$65.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$57.64.

Shares of TSE MX opened at C$67.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$67.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$60.22. Methanex has a 52-week low of C$37.85 and a 52-week high of C$71.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.09.

In other news, Director Nojan Abrary sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.93, for a total transaction of C$76,923.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,464,613.92. Also, Director Vanessa James sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.15, for a total value of C$511,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,415,508.60. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,600 shares of company stock valued at $798,048.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

