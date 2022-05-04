Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. Raised by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report issued on Monday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.58. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s FY2022 earnings at $7.38 EPS.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Vertical Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.91.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $108.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.74. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $112.15.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

