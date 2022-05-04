Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Carrier Global Co. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Carrier Global in a report released on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carrier Global’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CARR. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. OTR Global upgraded Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.44.

Shares of CARR opened at $38.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.06. Carrier Global has a one year low of $36.23 and a one year high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 788,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,832,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,201,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,191,000 after buying an additional 440,222 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 132,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 88,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

