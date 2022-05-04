Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Cadence Bank Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cadence Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cadence Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $440.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.57 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CADE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Cadence Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.40.

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $26.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Bank has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.16%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Cadence Bank by 1,920.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

