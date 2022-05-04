Qiagen Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.22 Per Share (NYSE:QGEN)

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Qiagen in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now expects that the company will earn $2.22 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.05. William Blair also issued estimates for Qiagen’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Qiagen had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on QGEN. DZ Bank raised Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qiagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.92.

Shares of Qiagen stock opened at $46.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $41.32 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. CWM LLC grew its position in Qiagen by 446.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Qiagen during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Qiagen by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Qiagen by 75.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Qiagen during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

