Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Acquired by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 78.2% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $1,614,936.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,756 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PWR. KeyCorp raised their price target on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.73.

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.86. 11,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,191. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.40 and a fifty-two week high of $140.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.71.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.36%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

