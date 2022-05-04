Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Tops $0.28 on Exchanges

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 4th. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000713 BTC on exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $21.64 million and approximately $41,179.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,846.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,955.39 or 0.07417007 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000337 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.48 or 0.00267231 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.66 or 0.00747019 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00014118 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.42 or 0.00558196 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00073901 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005947 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,215,238 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

