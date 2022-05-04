QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Shares Bought by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 250.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,720 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 658.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 259,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 225,288 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Park LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,460,000. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $79,167.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 344,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,084,646.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $753,982.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 806,934 shares of company stock worth $13,274,613. 16.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QuantumScape stock traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $16.50. 7,600,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,982,493. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 7.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.49. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 47.81, a current ratio of 47.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuantumScape from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

QuantumScape Company Profile (Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.