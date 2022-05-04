QuarkChain Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5.15 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. QuarkChain has a market cap of $108.93 million and $5.15 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0170 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded down 13.8% against the dollar.

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain (CRYPTO:QKC) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

