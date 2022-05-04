Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Quest Diagnostics worth $11,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.7% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 15.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.92.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $133.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.05. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $125.77 and a 12 month high of $174.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

