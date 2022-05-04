QuickSwap (QUICK) Price Hits $162.62 on Top Exchanges

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. One QuickSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $162.62 or 0.00417262 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, QuickSwap has traded up 1% against the US dollar. QuickSwap has a market cap of $53.19 million and $10.77 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

