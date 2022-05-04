Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $9.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $9.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quidel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $7.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $10.09. Quidel reported earnings per share of $4.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quidel will report full year earnings of $15.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.30 to $16.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $6.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Quidel.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $2.40. Quidel had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The firm had revenue of $636.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $100.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.87. Quidel has a twelve month low of $88.37 and a twelve month high of $180.06.

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $173,224.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,827,000. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in Quidel by 96.2% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 864,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,070,000 after buying an additional 423,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,904,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,880,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Quidel by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 388,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,425,000 after purchasing an additional 236,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

