RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RadNet, Inc., is a national market leader providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet offers to its patients and referring physicians the full spectrum of diagnostic imaging exams, including PET/CT, MRI, CT, Nuclear Medicine, Mammography, Ultrasound and X-ray, as well as numerous other procedures. RadNet utilizes best of breed technology to appropriately serve the medical communities in which it operates. “

Get RadNet alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RDNT. TheStreet lowered shares of RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on RadNet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

RDNT opened at $19.77 on Wednesday. RadNet has a one year low of $18.58 and a one year high of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 1.71.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical research company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). RadNet had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $333.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RadNet will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,736,000 after purchasing an additional 44,659 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in RadNet by 56.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 29.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 514,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,093,000 after acquiring an additional 118,493 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 2.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 12.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. 64.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RadNet (Get Rating)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RadNet (RDNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.