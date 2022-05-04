Rai Reflex Index Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.08 Million (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 4th. Rai Reflex Index has a total market capitalization of $49.01 million and $4.08 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.02 or 0.00007733 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001589 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 200.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.01 or 0.00220595 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00039229 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.20 or 0.00451898 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,323.52 or 1.82927316 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Profile

Rai Reflex Index was first traded on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 16,254,622 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rai Reflex Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rai Reflex Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

