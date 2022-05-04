Raydium (RAY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $229.96 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for $2.22 or 0.00005685 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Raydium has traded 10% lower against the dollar. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $229.96 million and $26.77 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Raydium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.79 or 0.00222539 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 200.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00039515 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.31 or 0.00446949 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,478.39 or 1.83282123 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 103,719,775 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.