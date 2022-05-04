Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,209 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $11,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,378,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,763,000 after purchasing an additional 282,498 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,255,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,871 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,272,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,642,000 after purchasing an additional 733,355 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,746,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,323,000 after purchasing an additional 97,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,824,000. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $119,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,822,037.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,745 shares of company stock valued at $5,671,555 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $38.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 31.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

FITB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.