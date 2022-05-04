Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,747 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $10,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXC. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Exelon by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 514,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,384,000 after buying an additional 80,484 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Exelon by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,354,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,996,000 after buying an additional 272,973 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Exelon by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 51,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Exelon by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,321,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,862,000 after buying an additional 32,740 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Vertical Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.17.

In other Exelon news, Director William P. Bowers bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $196,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,018,854.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,264.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $46.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.06 and a 200 day moving average of $50.19. The firm has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.63 billion during the quarter. Exelon had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.59%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

