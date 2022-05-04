Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $10.54 Million Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 109,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $10,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 1,357.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ball by 1,025.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Ball by 546.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Ball news, SVP Stacey J. Panayiotou acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.91 per share, with a total value of $533,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Betty J. Sapp acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 15,862 shares of company stock worth $1,381,499 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BLL opened at $81.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.86. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $77.95 and a 12 month high of $98.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ball from $102.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

