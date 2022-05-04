Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $12.46 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 341,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,902 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $12,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,200,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,488 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,914,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,174,000 after buying an additional 788,918 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 54.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,412,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,399,000 after buying an additional 2,607,752 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,476,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,254,000 after buying an additional 407,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,340,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,351,000 after buying an additional 283,217 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $32.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.30. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.