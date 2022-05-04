Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 16,799 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,799 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $10,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 383.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6,250.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

Shares of KHC opened at $42.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.13 and a 200-day moving average of $37.51. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.