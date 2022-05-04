Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 2,692 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $10,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GEM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,025,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,511,000 after acquiring an additional 311,099 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,026,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,178,000 after purchasing an additional 25,664 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,436,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,163,000 after purchasing an additional 45,309 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,160,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,144,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,354,000 after buying an additional 71,838 shares during the period.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $31.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.75. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $30.99 and a 12 month high of $41.65.

