Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 55,663 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730,395 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 55,663 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $11,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 38,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Marathon Oil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 25,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 20,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MRO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.94.

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $200,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 86,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $2,189,354.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock worth $29,703,167. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day moving average of $20.11. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

Marathon Oil Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.