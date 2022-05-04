Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 7,528 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,528 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $11,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Nutrien by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nutrien by 451.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NTR opened at $105.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $58.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.07 and a 200-day moving average of $81.60. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $56.28 and a 52-week high of $117.25.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

NTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.70.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

