Raymond James Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) – Raymond James reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Capital Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $48.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capital Power’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

CPX has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.50.

Shares of TSE:CPX opened at C$43.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Capital Power has a 12 month low of C$36.65 and a 12 month high of C$45.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$41.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.28.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$672.00 million during the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 12,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.94, for a total transaction of C$521,107.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at C$1,005,001.69.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

