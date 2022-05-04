Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 103,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Essex LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.93.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $95.60 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The firm has a market cap of $142.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.56.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 73.12%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

