Ready Capital (RC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Ready Capital had a net margin of 39.09% and a return on equity of 14.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ready Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE RC opened at $14.94 on Wednesday. Ready Capital has a 12-month low of $13.24 and a 12-month high of $16.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average of $15.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.24%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.14%.

RC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ready Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 32,105 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ready Capital by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,807,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,924,000 after acquiring an additional 279,594 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ready Capital by 238.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 279,906 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Ready Capital by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Ready Capital by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 189,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 18,956 shares during the last quarter. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ready Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.