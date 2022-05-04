RealFevr Tops One Day Trading Volume of $241,079.00 (FEVR)

RealFevr (FEVR) traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 4th. One RealFevr coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RealFevr has a market capitalization of $2.96 million and approximately $241,079.00 worth of RealFevr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RealFevr has traded up 23.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.61 or 0.00218410 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 200.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00040813 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.14 or 0.00449224 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74,011.31 or 1.86636379 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

RealFevr Coin Profile

RealFevr’s total supply is 16,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,630,328,172 coins. RealFevr’s official Twitter account is @realfevr

