Receive Access Ecosystem One Day Volume Reaches $40,294.00 (RAE)

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Over the last seven days, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for $1.47 or 0.00003787 BTC on exchanges. Receive Access Ecosystem has a market capitalization of $9.11 million and approximately $40,294.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Receive Access Ecosystem alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.48 or 0.00245405 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000211 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004352 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $721.31 or 0.01853866 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000419 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 59.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem Coin Profile

RAE is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Receive Access Ecosystem’s official website is raetoken.org . The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Receive Access Ecosystem is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard

Buying and Selling Receive Access Ecosystem

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Receive Access Ecosystem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Receive Access Ecosystem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Receive Access Ecosystem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Receive Access Ecosystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Receive Access Ecosystem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.