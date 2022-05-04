Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $42.03

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.03 and last traded at $42.03, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.03.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from €47.00 ($49.47) to €44.00 ($46.32) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.54 and a 200 day moving average of $57.16. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.21.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

