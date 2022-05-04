Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mondelez International, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Mondelez International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MDLZ. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.55.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $64.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $89.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $4,704,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,349,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 34,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 200,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,310,000 after buying an additional 12,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

