Research Analysts Offer Predictions for IDEX Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for IDEX in a report released on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.82. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.25 EPS.
IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. IDEX had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share.
IDEX stock opened at $191.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.68. IDEX has a 1 year low of $181.66 and a 1 year high of $240.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.98.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 1,072.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.
IDEX Company Profile (Get Rating)
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IDEX (IEX)
- Institutional Support For Rockwell International Begins To Erode
- Another Buy The Dip Opportunity In Freshpet
- Inflation Wreaks Havoc On Haverty Furniture Company
- Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.