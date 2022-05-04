Research Analysts Set Expectations for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.09) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.15). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.04) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

ZNTL stock opened at $26.57 on Monday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $87.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.52.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.23. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share.

In related news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $235,618.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $535,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,836 shares of company stock worth $6,924,330. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZNTL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,645,000 after purchasing an additional 435,672 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $36,192,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $35,202,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $30,961,000. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,349,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,836,000 after purchasing an additional 248,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.